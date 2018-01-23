Mahaicony farmer who drove car without permission dies in crash

An alleged inebriated farmer of 54 Strath Campbell Village, Mahaicony, ECD, died at about 3 pm yesterday at Chance Village, Mahaicony, after a vehicle he was reportedly not given permission to drive, crashed into a utility pole.

The police say that Carl Richmond, 54, a father of five was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital; the body is at the Lyken’s Morgue awaiting a post-mortem tomorrow.

Enquiries disclosed that shortly before 3 pm yesterday, the owner of motor car HC 6694 who resides at Republic Park, ECD, stopped to rest at Richmond’s home. At the time Richmond was reportedly highly intoxicated after continuing to celebrate his reputed wife’s birth anniversary which was the previous day.

Unknowing to the owner, Richmond, who is not the holder of a driver’s licence went for a drive south along the Chance Access Road when he lost control and collided with a lantern post west of the road.