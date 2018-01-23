Maurice Arjoon’s lawyer in bid to levy on NBS

The legal team for former New Building Society (NBS) manager, Maurice Arjoon, who was wrongfully dismissed, have levied on the bank’s assets in a bid to recoup the $59,033,000 pension owed to him by the financial institution.
His lawyers, including Sanjeev Datadin are currently at the bank’s head office on Avenue of the Republic, which has since locked its door, with at least one police officer, a court marshal and another of Arjoon’s attorneys on the inside.
The bank is not allowing customers to enter nor leave the bank.
Stabroek News understands that Deputy Commander, Wendell Blanhum has moments ago arrived on the scene.
NBS is appealing the $59m award.
Mahaicony farmer who drove car without permission dies in crash
An alleged inebriated farmer of 54 Strath Campbell Village, Mahaicony, ECD, died at about 3 pm yesterday at Chance Village, Mahaicony, after a vehicle he was reportedly not given permission to drive, crashed into a utility pole.
Quarter-final curse fells Nadal again as Cilic advances
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Rafa Nadal’s Australian Open quarter-final curse struck again on Tuesday, an injury forcing the top seed to retire in the fifth set against Croatia’s Marin Cilic.
Hundreds more sugar workers to be laid off
Several hundred more sugar workers are expected to be laid off from the Skeldon, Rose Hall, and East Demerara estates by next month and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday urged that the decision be reviewed.
Order signed for setting up of telecoms agency
The commencement order establishing the Telecommunications Agency was signed last Friday, in anticipation of the liberalisation of the telecoms sector, Minister of Public Tele-communications Cathy Hughes announced yesterday.
Soesdyke woman gets 4 years, $14M fine over cocaine in ceiling
Nickela Craig-Singh, the woman who was arrested last Friday after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) found over 10 pounds of cocaine in the ceiling of her Soesdyke home, was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison and fined over $14 million after pleading guilty to possession of the drug.