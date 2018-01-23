Mother says beheading victim is Port Kaituma miner

A young man seen in a recent viral video being brutally murdered in neighbouring Venezuela has been identified as a Port Kaituma miner.

While local authorities have not yet pronounced on the killing, Mary Romascindo, of Port Kaituma, in Region One, confirmed yesterday that the individual in the video is her son, Otneil Romascindo, 22, called ‘Billy.’

Mary said she positively identified her son from a scar on his chest and a mole on his forehead.

In the little over two-minute long video, which….