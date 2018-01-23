NDMA enabled web access to almost 200,000 in 2017

The National Data Management Authority (NDMA) provided nearly 200,000 citizens with internet access in 2017, and another 89,000 are expected to benefit within the next five years, the Ministry of Public Telecommunications (MOPT) has reported.
The extended access was achieved through the setting up of 79 information and communications technology (ICT) hubs in hinterland, poor and remote communities (HPRCs) and villages across seven regions, those being regions 2, 3,4,5,6, 9 and 10.
From the period 2016 to 2017, 78 hubs were reportedly established on the coast, and 18 hubs in the hinterland areas of Bartica, Kwakwani, Mahdia, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma, Baramita, Santa Rosa, Matthews Ridge, Masakenari, Aishalton, Lethem, Annai, Paramakatoi, Waramadong, Iwokrama, Sand Creek, Karasabai and Iwokrama.
