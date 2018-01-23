Order signed for setting up of telecoms agency

The commencement order establishing the Telecommunications Agency was signed last Friday, in anticipation of the liberalisation of the telecoms sector, Minister of Public Tele-communications Cathy Hughes announced yesterday.
Hughes told a press briefing in the ministry’s boardroom that although a board has not yet been appointed for the agency, its establishment at this time is due to the volume of administrative work that is required for its functioning. She added that they did not want to wait until the end of the liberalisation period to start the process of getting the agency up and running.
The new agency will absorb the National Frequency Management Unit, which currently manages the local frequency spectrum. It is expected that it will function as an advisory body, reviewer of licence applications and regulator of the use of the spectrum.
Hundreds more sugar workers to be laid off
Several hundred more sugar workers are expected to be laid off from the Skeldon, Rose Hall, and East Demerara estates by next month and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday urged that the decision be reviewed.
Soesdyke woman gets 4 years, $14M fine over cocaine in ceiling
Nickela Craig-Singh, the woman who was arrested last Friday after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) found over 10 pounds of cocaine in the ceiling of her Soesdyke home, was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison and fined over $14 million after pleading guilty to possession of the drug.
Public Information Director regrets Facebook criticism of Indian descent conference
Almost two weeks after he made a Facebook post in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission was interfering in Guyana’s internal affairs, Director of Public Information Imran Khan yesterday said that he regretted the “furore” his post created and admitted that it should have benefitted from “greater elegance or not have been made”.
Mother says beheading victim is Port Kaituma miner
A young man seen in a recent viral video being brutally murdered in neighbouring Venezuela has been identified as a Port Kaituma miner.
Plaisance woman jailed over bid to smuggle cocaine to Canada
Andrea Paula Winfield, a Plaisance woman who had been intercepted while trying to smuggle just over five pounds of cocaine aboard a flight to Canada, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail after she was found guilty of the crime.