Plaisance woman jailed over bid to smuggle cocaine to Canada

Andrea Paula Winfield, a Plaisance woman who had been intercepted while trying to smuggle just over five pounds of cocaine aboard a flight to Canada, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail after she was found guilty of the crime.
Winfield was also fined $3.8 million for the offence, which was committed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in late 2016.
The charge against Winfield, of Lot 12 Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, had stated that on December 16th, 2016, at the CJIA, she had in her possession 2.548 kilogrammes of cocaine (equivalent to 5.6 pounds), for the purpose of trafficking.
According to the prosecutor’s case, Winfield was an outgoing passenger at the CJIA. It was noted that a Customs Officer had asked her for the Canadian address she was visiting and she failed to answer the question. The customs officer became suspicious and proceeded to check her luggage, where the cocaine was found and Winfield was arrested. Winfield was found guilty at the conclusion of her trial by Magistrate Annette Singh, who handed down the sentence and fine in Georgetown yesterday.
Hundreds more sugar workers to be laid off
Several hundred more sugar workers are expected to be laid off from the Skeldon, Rose Hall, and East Demerara estates by next month and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday urged that the decision be reviewed.
Order signed for setting up of telecoms agency
The commencement order establishing the Telecommunications Agency was signed last Friday, in anticipation of the liberalisation of the telecoms sector, Minister of Public Tele-communications Cathy Hughes announced yesterday.
Soesdyke woman gets 4 years, $14M fine over cocaine in ceiling
Nickela Craig-Singh, the woman who was arrested last Friday after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) found over 10 pounds of cocaine in the ceiling of her Soesdyke home, was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison and fined over $14 million after pleading guilty to possession of the drug.
Public Information Director regrets Facebook criticism of Indian descent conference
Almost two weeks after he made a Facebook post in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission was interfering in Guyana’s internal affairs, Director of Public Information Imran Khan yesterday said that he regretted the “furore” his post created and admitted that it should have benefitted from “greater elegance or not have been made”.
Mother says beheading victim is Port Kaituma miner
A young man seen in a recent viral video being brutally murdered in neighbouring Venezuela has been identified as a Port Kaituma miner.