Soesdyke woman gets 4 years, $14M fine over cocaine in ceiling

Nickela Craig-Singh, the woman who was arrested last Friday after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) found over 10 pounds of cocaine in the ceiling of her Soesdyke home, was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison and fined over $14 million after pleading guilty to possession of the drug.

The charge against Craig-Singh, 50, also known as ‘Nicky,’ stated that on January 19th at Soesdyke Public Road, she had 5.196 kilogrammes of cocaine in her possession.

Craig-Singh pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

CANU Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford stated that on ….