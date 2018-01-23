Suspects in Pomeroon murders released

The three suspects held in connection with the murders of Pomeroon farmers Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette were released on station bail on Saturday as police continue to investigate.

Commander of ‘G’ Division Khali Pareshram yesterday told Stabroek News that the suspects, including Baharally’s widow, were released based on recommendations given by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Pareshram said that in addition to investigators conducting further investigations, the police are awaiting the results of the ballistics tests that were conducted. “We know who we are looking for, yes, but right now we are waiting on the results of the ballistics test and swab test, which [are] not yet completed,” he said.

Baharally, 28, of Grant Stelling, Hope Lower Pomeroon, and Godette, 23, of Friendship Canal, Lower Pomeroon were ….