Town Clerk’s unilateral actions making city council look bad, councillors say

Several members of the Georgetown City Council are convinced that Town Clerk Royston King is acting unilaterally and exposing the council to unnecessary criticism, although his mandate is to carry out their decisions.

Councillor Andrea Marks, who had previously protested King in the Chamber, told a statutory council meeting yesterday that he was making government look bad.

“The Town Clerk is making the President look bad, he’s making me as a councillor look bad, making this council look bad. Everything he do, he do it bad and then he come and tell the council it was emergency. Let’s face reality—for the last two years that’s what the Town Clerk has been doing,” Marks declared.

The council was at the time ….