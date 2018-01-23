Town Clerk’s unilateral actions making city council look bad, councillors say

Several members of the Georgetown City Council are convinced that Town Clerk Royston King is acting unilaterally and exposing the council to unnecessary criticism, although his mandate is to carry out their decisions.
Councillor Andrea Marks, who had previously protested King in the Chamber, told a statutory council meeting yesterday that he was making government look bad.
“The Town Clerk is making the President look bad, he’s making me as a councillor look bad, making this council look bad. Everything he do, he do it bad and then he come and tell the council it was emergency. Let’s face reality—for the last two years that’s what the Town Clerk has been doing,” Marks declared.
The council was at the time ….
Hundreds more sugar workers to be laid off
Several hundred more sugar workers are expected to be laid off from the Skeldon, Rose Hall, and East Demerara estates by next month and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday urged that the decision be reviewed.
Order signed for setting up of telecoms agency
The commencement order establishing the Telecommunications Agency was signed last Friday, in anticipation of the liberalisation of the telecoms sector, Minister of Public Tele-communications Cathy Hughes announced yesterday.
Soesdyke woman gets 4 years, $14M fine over cocaine in ceiling
Nickela Craig-Singh, the woman who was arrested last Friday after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) found over 10 pounds of cocaine in the ceiling of her Soesdyke home, was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison and fined over $14 million after pleading guilty to possession of the drug.
Public Information Director regrets Facebook criticism of Indian descent conference
Almost two weeks after he made a Facebook post in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission was interfering in Guyana’s internal affairs, Director of Public Information Imran Khan yesterday said that he regretted the “furore” his post created and admitted that it should have benefitted from “greater elegance or not have been made”.
Mother says beheading victim is Port Kaituma miner
A young man seen in a recent viral video being brutally murdered in neighbouring Venezuela has been identified as a Port Kaituma miner.