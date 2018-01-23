Trial of alleged wife killer underway

The trial of Miguel Barker, who is accused of murdering his wife, yesterday heard that the woman was fatally attacked in a rear bedroom of a Bagotville house.

Barker is on trial before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown for the April 30th, 2015, murder of Donessa Barker at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara.

Testifying yesterday was Jovana Frank, who recalled visiting the Lot 12 Inner Bagotville home of her stepsister, Shaneiza Clarke, where the deceased and her husband were staying at the time.

She said she ….