Trial of alleged wife killer underway

The trial of Miguel Barker, who is accused of murdering his wife, yesterday heard that the woman was fatally attacked in a rear bedroom of a Bagotville house.
Barker is on trial before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown for the April 30th, 2015, murder of Donessa Barker at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara.
Testifying yesterday was Jovana Frank, who recalled visiting the Lot 12 Inner Bagotville home of her stepsister, Shaneiza Clarke, where the deceased and her husband were staying at the time.
She said she ….
Hundreds more sugar workers to be laid off
Several hundred more sugar workers are expected to be laid off from the Skeldon, Rose Hall, and East Demerara estates by next month and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday urged that the decision be reviewed.
Order signed for setting up of telecoms agency
The commencement order establishing the Telecommunications Agency was signed last Friday, in anticipation of the liberalisation of the telecoms sector, Minister of Public Tele-communications Cathy Hughes announced yesterday.
Soesdyke woman gets 4 years, $14M fine over cocaine in ceiling
Nickela Craig-Singh, the woman who was arrested last Friday after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) found over 10 pounds of cocaine in the ceiling of her Soesdyke home, was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison and fined over $14 million after pleading guilty to possession of the drug.
Public Information Director regrets Facebook criticism of Indian descent conference
Almost two weeks after he made a Facebook post in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission was interfering in Guyana’s internal affairs, Director of Public Information Imran Khan yesterday said that he regretted the “furore” his post created and admitted that it should have benefitted from “greater elegance or not have been made”.
Mother says beheading victim is Port Kaituma miner
A young man seen in a recent viral video being brutally murdered in neighbouring Venezuela has been identified as a Port Kaituma miner.