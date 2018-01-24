Diamond man charged with Kaneville robbery-murder

A Diamond resident was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the death of Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was fatally shot during a robbery at his home last month.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the murder charge to Rayan Carter, 22, of 575 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Although the charge states that Carter, during the furtherance of a robbery, murdered Ramanah on January 13th, 2018, at Kaneville, it was actually the date that he succumbed to the gunshot injury he sustained in the robbery a month prior.

Carter was ….