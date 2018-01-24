Diamond man charged with Kaneville robbery-murder

A Diamond resident was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the death of Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was fatally shot during a robbery at his home last month.
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the murder charge to Rayan Carter, 22, of 575 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.
Although the charge states that Carter, during the furtherance of a robbery, murdered Ramanah on January 13th, 2018, at Kaneville, it was actually the date that he succumbed to the gunshot injury he sustained in the robbery a month prior.
Carter was ….
Financial constraints forcing closure of T&T Kalypso Revue
(Trinidad Guardian) Fifty five years after it was formed by legendary calypsonian Lord Kitchener, the Kalypso Revue tent is set to close due to financial constraints.
[Video] NBS makes $59M payout to Arjoon after levy attempt
Finally honouring a court decision, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday afternoon wrote a $59,033,000 cheque to former manager Maurice Arjoon for pension owed, after his lawyers attempted to levy on the assets of the bank, which then locked the doors of its Avenue of the Republic headquarters with customers and others inside.
Bandits mutilate shop owner, wife in Sisters Village attack
A Sisters Village shop owner and his wife were seriously injured on Monday evening when they were attacked by cutlass-wielding bandits, who robbed them of the day’s sales.
Final report of education system CoI still to be completed
Although the Government of Guyana has paid more than $26 million for the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the education system, its final report has not been submitted after nearly two years.
Two children rescued from Mahaica fire
Two children were rescued on Monday night by a neighbour after a fire ripped through the top flat of their home at Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.