Final report of education system CoI still to be completed

Although the Government of Guyana has paid more than $26 million for the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the education system, its final report has not been submitted after nearly two years.

The commission, chaired by former Chief Education Officer Ed Caesar, began its work on April 23, 2016 and submitted its preliminary report on April 28th, 2017, to then Minister of Education Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine but to date the final report has not been submitted.

Speaking with Stabroek News last evening, Caesar explained that he is working to submit a detailed report, hopefully by the end of this week. The educator, who was paid $4.8 million for his work, was not clear about why the report had not previously been submitted.

He noted that the ….