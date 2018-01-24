Rape suspect recaptured at Beterverwagting

Collaborative work between detectives of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara) and ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/ East Bank Essequibo) has resulted in the recapture of a Westminster, W.B.D, rape suspect who escaped custody at the La Grange Police Station on January 2nd, the police said today.

The suspect Devon Ally, 21, of 1535 Westminster has since been charged with rape of a child under 16 years and escape from lawful custody.

The labourer who was arrested at a location at Beterverwagting, ECD, will appear at the Wales Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. Two plastic face masks were found in his possession at the time of recapture, the police said.