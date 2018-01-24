Rape suspect recaptured at Beterverwagting

Collaborative work between detectives of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara) and ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/ East Bank Essequibo) has resulted in the recapture of a Westminster, W.B.D, rape suspect who escaped custody at the La Grange Police Station on January 2nd, the police said today.
The suspect Devon Ally, 21, of 1535 Westminster has since been charged with rape of a child under 16 years and escape from lawful custody.
The labourer who was arrested at a location at Beterverwagting, ECD, will appear at the Wales Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. Two plastic face masks were found in his possession at the time of recapture, the police said.
NBS defends actions
The New Building Society (NBS) today strongly defended the action taken by its staff yesterday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Two die in Cornelia Ida crash
An intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding along the Cornelia Ida Public Road WCD shortly before midnight yesterday, is presently at the Woodlands Hospital in a stable condition, whilst two of three occupants of the vehicle which collided with a fence and lamp pole, died; the other was treated and sent away, the police say.
Financial constraints forcing closure of T&T Kalypso Revue
(Trinidad Guardian) Fifty five years after it was formed by legendary calypsonian Lord Kitchener, the Kalypso Revue tent is set to close due to financial constraints.
[Video] NBS makes $59M payout to Arjoon after levy attempt
Finally honouring a court decision, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday afternoon wrote a $59,033,000 cheque to former manager Maurice Arjoon for pension owed, after his lawyers attempted to levy on the assets of the bank, which then locked the doors of its Avenue of the Republic headquarters with customers and others inside.
Diamond man charged with Kaneville robbery-murder
A Diamond resident was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the death of Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was fatally shot during a robbery at his home last month.