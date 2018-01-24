SOCU seeks in-house lawyer

The Guyana Police Force has advertised for an in-house lawyer for the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), which was among several recommendations made by consultant Dr. Sam Sittlington last year.

The advertisement, which appeared in the Sunday Stabroek, said that the in-house attorney would be contracted for a 12-month period, “beginning as soon as possible.”

The terms of reference are available upon requests sent to socu@guyanapoliceforce.gy andapplications.socu@yahoo.com. The ad says an expression of interest and CV can also be sent to both addresses.

Stabroek News understands ….