SOCU seeks in-house lawyer

The Guyana Police Force has advertised for an in-house lawyer for the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), which was among several recommendations made by consultant Dr. Sam Sittlington last year.
The advertisement, which appeared in the Sunday Stabroek, said that the in-house attorney would be contracted for a 12-month period, “beginning as soon as possible.”
The terms of reference are available upon requests sent to socu@guyanapoliceforce.gy andapplications.socu@yahoo.com. The ad says an expression of interest and CV can also be sent to both addresses.
Stabroek News understands ….
Financial constraints forcing closure of T&T Kalypso Revue
(Trinidad Guardian) Fifty five years after it was formed by legendary calypsonian Lord Kitchener, the Kalypso Revue tent is set to close due to financial constraints.
[Video] NBS makes $59M payout to Arjoon after levy attempt
Finally honouring a court decision, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday afternoon wrote a $59,033,000 cheque to former manager Maurice Arjoon for pension owed, after his lawyers attempted to levy on the assets of the bank, which then locked the doors of its Avenue of the Republic headquarters with customers and others inside.
Diamond man charged with Kaneville robbery-murder
A Diamond resident was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the death of Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was fatally shot during a robbery at his home last month.
Bandits mutilate shop owner, wife in Sisters Village attack
A Sisters Village shop owner and his wife were seriously injured on Monday evening when they were attacked by cutlass-wielding bandits, who robbed them of the day’s sales.
Final report of education system CoI still to be completed
Although the Government of Guyana has paid more than $26 million for the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the education system, its final report has not been submitted after nearly two years.