Three foreigners held after Lethem robbery

Three foreign nationals were arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly robbing a phone store in Lethem, near Guyana’s border with Brazil.
‘F’ Division Commander Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram told Stabroek News that while it has not yet been confirmed that the men are Brazilian, they are “Portuguese speaking.”
He explained that around 3 pm yesterday, police received a call, immediately responded and were able to apprehend the persons in three different locations.
The men reportedly held the female proprietor of the phone and jewellery shop at gunpoint before relieving the store of cell phones, watches and gold jewellery.
It was further alleged that they then demanded the keys to her husband’s car, which they attempted to use in their getaway. However, the alleged robbers instead crashed the car into the shop and tried to escape on foot. The police officers, who had taken up positions at strategic locations, were then able to apprehend the men.
Financial constraints forcing closure of T&T Kalypso Revue
(Trinidad Guardian) Fifty five years after it was formed by legendary calypsonian Lord Kitchener, the Kalypso Revue tent is set to close due to financial constraints.
[Video] NBS makes $59M payout to Arjoon after levy attempt
Finally honouring a court decision, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday afternoon wrote a $59,033,000 cheque to former manager Maurice Arjoon for pension owed, after his lawyers attempted to levy on the assets of the bank, which then locked the doors of its Avenue of the Republic headquarters with customers and others inside.
Diamond man charged with Kaneville robbery-murder
A Diamond resident was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the death of Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was fatally shot during a robbery at his home last month.
Bandits mutilate shop owner, wife in Sisters Village attack
A Sisters Village shop owner and his wife were seriously injured on Monday evening when they were attacked by cutlass-wielding bandits, who robbed them of the day’s sales.
Final report of education system CoI still to be completed
Although the Government of Guyana has paid more than $26 million for the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the education system, its final report has not been submitted after nearly two years.