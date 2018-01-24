Two children rescued from Mahaica fire

Two children were rescued on Monday night by a neighbour after a fire ripped through the top flat of their home at Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

At the time of the fire, no adult was at home with the six and five year old siblings. Neighbours said that the fire started sometime around 7:00 pm and quickly gutted the top flat of the home.

According to Amanda (only name given), who resides behind the house which caught fire, she saw a glow and upon inspecting she saw a fire inside the house.

“I ran out after ….