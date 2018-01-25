Family of Crane mason wants proper probe of fatal accident

The family of Kapilldeo Mohit want the police to properly investigate the circumstances that led to an accident on Sunday which resulted in his death.

Mohit, 30, a mason of 408 Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital just after 12 noon on Tuesday as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident two days prior.

On Sunday last, the police in a press release said Mohit was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious state after he allegedly rode into the rear of a stationary vehicle on the Waller’s Delight Public Road, WCD.

In the statement, the police said that ….