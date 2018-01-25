GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls

As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.
“I am certain that the system is foolproof. That doesn’t mean someone as we would say (might not) `try ah thing’, but it is not going to work…”, he said during an interview with Stabroek News yesterday.
Patterson was responding to a question on the longstanding concerns about the quality of the voters list particularly the inclusion of persons who are deceased or who no longer reside in Guyana.
NBS defends securing of head office
Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash
Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.
Life sentence for man who raped 10-year-old girl
Rohan Daniels was late yesterday afternoon sentenced to two concurrent life sentences behind bars, after a jury convicted him of sexually penetrating a young girl.
Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store
-getaway car crashed Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.
Family of Crane mason wants proper probe of fatal accident
The family of Kapilldeo Mohit want the police to properly investigate the circumstances that led to an accident on Sunday which resulted in his death.