GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls

As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.

“I am certain that the system is foolproof. That doesn’t mean someone as we would say (might not) `try ah thing’, but it is not going to work…”, he said during an interview with Stabroek News yesterday.

Patterson was responding to a question on the longstanding concerns about the quality of the voters list particularly the inclusion of persons who are deceased or who no longer reside in Guyana.

“Those questions will always ….