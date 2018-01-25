GGMC offers to waive 50% on arrears for rented lands

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has offered to waive 50 percent of arrears on outstanding rental to miners holding medium scale properties.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes told the Department of Public Information (DPI) yesterday, the initiative seeks to provide a chance for defaulters to retain their property.

“Myself and Minister (Raphael) Trotman, we had a meeting and a discussion in which we agreed to have an amnesty for persons who would be interested in getting their properties back,” the Minister said.

In an advertisement published in the Sunday newspapers, the GGMC ….