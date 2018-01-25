GuySuCo, ministry fine-tuning business fora for redundant sugar workers

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and the Ministry of Business are fine-tuning two business and investment fora which are intended to offer advice and coaching to some of the thousands of sugar workers made redundant at the end of last year.

The forums will be held on 29th January, 2018 at the Enmore Community Centre and the second on 31st January, 2018 at the Skeldon Community Centre.

A joint statement yesterday from GuySuCo and the ministry said that the forums form part of the ‘Sustainable Communities Programme’ for the sugar–dependent communities in the vicinity of Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore and Wales. The specific objectives of the two ‘Business, Financial and Investment Forums’ and four ‘Coaching Clinics’ are to: provide appropriate business, financial and investment advice to ex-employees who will be ….