GuySuCo, ministry fine-tuning business fora for redundant sugar workers

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and the Ministry of Business are fine-tuning two business and investment fora which are intended to offer advice and coaching to some of the thousands of sugar workers made redundant at the end of last year.
The forums will be held on 29th January, 2018 at the Enmore Community Centre and the second on 31st January, 2018 at the Skeldon Community Centre.
A joint statement yesterday from GuySuCo and the ministry said that the forums form part of the ‘Sustainable Communities Programme’ for the sugar–dependent communities in the vicinity of Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore and Wales. The specific objectives of the two ‘Business, Financial and Investment Forums’ and four ‘Coaching Clinics’ are to: provide appropriate business, financial and investment advice to ex-employees who will be ….
NBS defends securing of head office
Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash
Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.
GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls
As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.
Life sentence for man who raped 10-year-old girl
Rohan Daniels was late yesterday afternoon sentenced to two concurrent life sentences behind bars, after a jury convicted him of sexually penetrating a young girl.
Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store
-getaway car crashed Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.