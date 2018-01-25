Illicit gun, ammo found in Craig St house

Two persons were yesterday arrested after ranks from the Police Narcotics branch conducted a search at a Campbellville house and unearthed a quantity of illegal items including an unlicensed firearm.
The police said that the raid was conducted around midday yesterday at the Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown house.
The two persons who were present at the time were taken into custody.
According to a press release, ranks attached to the force Narcotics branch acting on information received went to a house and carried out a search when they found an unlicensed 9MM pistol, two magazines, thirteen live 9mm rounds, 35 live 7.62 rounds, 8 twelve-gauge cartridges and 304 grams of cannabis.
Investigations are ongoing.
NBS defends securing of head office
Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash
Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.
GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls
As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.
Life sentence for man who raped 10-year-old girl
Rohan Daniels was late yesterday afternoon sentenced to two concurrent life sentences behind bars, after a jury convicted him of sexually penetrating a young girl.
Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store
-getaway car crashed Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.