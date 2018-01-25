Illicit gun, ammo found in Craig St house

Two persons were yesterday arrested after ranks from the Police Narcotics branch conducted a search at a Campbellville house and unearthed a quantity of illegal items including an unlicensed firearm.

The police said that the raid was conducted around midday yesterday at the Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown house.

The two persons who were present at the time were taken into custody.

According to a press release, ranks attached to the force Narcotics branch acting on information received went to a house and carried out a search when they found an unlicensed 9MM pistol, two magazines, thirteen live 9mm rounds, 35 live 7.62 rounds, 8 twelve-gauge cartridges and 304 grams of cannabis.

Investigations are ongoing.