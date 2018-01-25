Kitty businessman on $1.5M bail over fraud charges

Vishaul Moonilal, a Kitty businessman was yesterday placed on $1,500,000 bail for ten fraud charges.
Moonilal, who had been remanded to prison last Friday for eight fraud charges, was read two more charges yesterday.
It is alleged that Moonilal on November 18th, 2016 at Georgetown with intent to defraud, obtained via Citizens Bank, US$10,000 from Dian Crosby, by saying that he was in a position to pay Capital Gains tax to the Guyana Revenue Authority on behalf of Crosby, knowing same to be false.
It is further alleged that Moonilal on November 7th, 2014, with….
NBS defends securing of head office
Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash
Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.
GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls
As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.
Life sentence for man who raped 10-year-old girl
Rohan Daniels was late yesterday afternoon sentenced to two concurrent life sentences behind bars, after a jury convicted him of sexually penetrating a young girl.
Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store
-getaway car crashed Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.