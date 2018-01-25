Kitty businessman on $1.5M bail over fraud charges

Vishaul Moonilal, a Kitty businessman was yesterday placed on $1,500,000 bail for ten fraud charges.

Moonilal, who had been remanded to prison last Friday for eight fraud charges, was read two more charges yesterday.

It is alleged that Moonilal on November 18th, 2016 at Georgetown with intent to defraud, obtained via Citizens Bank, US$10,000 from Dian Crosby, by saying that he was in a position to pay Capital Gains tax to the Guyana Revenue Authority on behalf of Crosby, knowing same to be false.

It is further alleged that Moonilal on November 7th, 2014, with….