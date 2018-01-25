National committee set up to oversee management of water resources 

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on Tuesday convened the first National Hydrographic Committee (NHC) to coordinate the sustainable management of Guyana’s sea and river resources.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the meeting, which was held at the Guyana Lands and Sur-veys (GL&SC) Boardroom, sought to bring together agencies such as the Guyana Coast Guard, the Guyana Geo-logy and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Guyana Forestry Commission, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and others to ensure a coordinated approach on the protection and the management of resources.

Harmon, in his remarks, said that there are currently several Government Ministries and agencies, which share responsibility for the same sector, leading to duplication of projects.

“We have a situation where ….