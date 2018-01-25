National committee set up to oversee management of water resources 

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on Tuesday convened the first National Hydrographic Committee (NHC) to coordinate the sustainable management of Guyana’s sea and river resources.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the meeting, which was held at the Guyana Lands and Sur-veys (GL&SC) Boardroom, sought to bring together agencies such as the Guyana Coast Guard, the Guyana Geo-logy and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Guyana Forestry Commission, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and others to ensure a coordinated approach on the protection and the management of resources.
Harmon, in his remarks, said that there are currently several Government Ministries and agencies, which share responsibility for the same sector, leading to duplication of projects.
“We have a situation where ….
NBS defends securing of head office
Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash
Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.
GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls
As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.
Life sentence for man who raped 10-year-old girl
Rohan Daniels was late yesterday afternoon sentenced to two concurrent life sentences behind bars, after a jury convicted him of sexually penetrating a young girl.
Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store
-getaway car crashed Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.