Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store

Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.

Divisional Commander Ravindradat Budhram when contacted for an update yesterday afternoon told Stabroek News that investigators are in the process of obtaining statements from the suspects.

“Three of them (suspects) were arrested after the robbery and identified and on Tuesday night, acting on information received, the police went to a house at Tabatinga and arrested four others where a firearm and some rounds were recovered and additional information led us to a vehicle that was used to commit the crime and in which the other two persons (suspects) were inside”, Budhram explained.

The police in a press release yesterday said when ….