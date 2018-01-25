Region Five councillor gets bail on wounding charge

A Region Five APNU+AFC councillor was yesterday placed on $100,000 bail on a wounding charge when he appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.

Abel Seetaram, 36, of Lot 121 B Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) was read the charge that on Sunday, January 21 he allegedly committed a felonious wounding on Nateram Rabindranauth, 54, a vendor of Lot 64 A Woodley Park Village, WCB.

Seetaram was not required to plead to the charge and was placed on $100,000 bail.

He will ….