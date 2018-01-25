Sisters shop owner, wife recovering after bandit attack

The couple who were injured on Monday evening after cutlass-wielding bandits stormed their Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara shop and launched an attack are recovering and are expected to be discharged from the hospital today.
A niece, Shanti said that they were both transferred to the wards of the Georgetown Public Hospital and are said to be on the road to recovery.
While the police continue their investigation, one man who was unmasked during the incident and fits the description of one of the suspects remains in custody. The hunt continues for three accomplices.
Goberdhan also known as “Gavin” and his wife, Haimwantie called “Sangeeta” ….
NBS defends securing of head office
Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash
Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.
GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls
As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.
Life sentence for man who raped 10-year-old girl
Rohan Daniels was late yesterday afternoon sentenced to two concurrent life sentences behind bars, after a jury convicted him of sexually penetrating a young girl.
Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store
-getaway car crashed Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.