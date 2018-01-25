Sisters shop owner, wife recovering after bandit attack

The couple who were injured on Monday evening after cutlass-wielding bandits stormed their Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara shop and launched an attack are recovering and are expected to be discharged from the hospital today.

A niece, Shanti said that they were both transferred to the wards of the Georgetown Public Hospital and are said to be on the road to recovery.

While the police continue their investigation, one man who was unmasked during the incident and fits the description of one of the suspects remains in custody. The hunt continues for three accomplices.

Goberdhan also known as “Gavin” and his wife, Haimwantie called “Sangeeta” ….