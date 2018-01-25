Suspect in fatal beating of North West woman held

A man who allegedly beat his teenaged wife during last week resulting in her death was on Tuesday evening arrested by the police.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan in a press release yesterday confirmed that the suspect was arrested around 8.40 pm on Tuesday at Baramita, North West District. He is presently in custody assisiting with the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted today. Lorinda Thomas, a mother of one of Barama Line, Baramita, Region One succumbed last Thursday night, one day after she was allegedly beaten by her common-law husband during an argument.

She succumbed around 9.30 pm last Thursday while ….