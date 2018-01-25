Suspect in fatal beating of North West woman held

A man who allegedly beat his teenaged wife during last week resulting in her death was on Tuesday evening arrested by the police.
Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan in a press release yesterday confirmed that the suspect was arrested around 8.40 pm on Tuesday at Baramita, North West District. He is presently in custody assisiting with the investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted today. Lorinda Thomas, a mother of one of Barama Line, Baramita, Region One succumbed last Thursday night, one day after she was allegedly beaten by her common-law husband during an argument.
She succumbed around 9.30 pm last Thursday while ….
NBS defends securing of head office
Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash
Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.
GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls
As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.
Life sentence for man who raped 10-year-old girl
Rohan Daniels was late yesterday afternoon sentenced to two concurrent life sentences behind bars, after a jury convicted him of sexually penetrating a young girl.
Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store
-getaway car crashed Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.