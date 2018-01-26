Bulkan asks city mayor to suspend move to convert residential grounds for business

Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan has voiced government’s objection to the Georgetown City Council’s attempts to convert “green spaces” in residential areas for commercial ventures and has asked Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green to halt such moves.
Bulkan’s request was made by way of a letter to Chase-Green, dated January 22nd, 2018 and comes in wake of a recent court ruling against the City Council’s bid to use the Bel Air playground for a residential venture. Concern has also been recently raised about the possible use of the Farnum Ground in Subryanville for unintended purposes as well.
“I inform you further, that the undertaking by the Council to convert green spaces in residential areas into housing or other commercial ventures does not find favour with central government,” he wrote. “Instead, it is the desire and expectation of the administration that local democratic organs undertake to maintain and improve such areas for the benefit of all residents and citizens within the confines of their intended purpose,” Bulkan wrote.
As a result, he informed Chase-Green that central government….
New Top Cop selected in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) After several years of ups and downs with some controversy in attempting to appoint a permanent Police Commissioner, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has selected acting deputy Police Commissioner (Operations), Deodath Dulalchan to be T&T’s new top cop.
Tax evasion remains high -Statia
Despite the “hue and cry” about the application of Value-Added Tax (VAT) to private education last year, “all but six” private schools are now before the court for failing to file returns and for the non-payment of taxes they would have actually collected on behalf of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia said yesterday.
GDF for major revamping – President
In the coming days, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will undergo significant restructuring to ensure greater efficiency and in keeping with its responsibility to protect the country’s patrimony, President David Granger announced yesterday.
No plans to revisit Exxon deal
Government has no current plans to revisit the production sharing agreement signed with ExxonMobil in 2016 as it remains adamant that it got the best deal in the circumstances, Min-ister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
NBS’ $59M pension cheque to Arjoon clears
With the honouring of the $59,033,281 cheque he received from the New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon yesterday finally received his pension in full.