Bulkan asks city mayor to suspend move to convert residential grounds for business

Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan has voiced government’s objection to the Georgetown City Council’s attempts to convert “green spaces” in residential areas for commercial ventures and has asked Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green to halt such moves.

Bulkan’s request was made by way of a letter to Chase-Green, dated January 22nd, 2018 and comes in wake of a recent court ruling against the City Council’s bid to use the Bel Air playground for a residential venture. Concern has also been recently raised about the possible use of the Farnum Ground in Subryanville for unintended purposes as well.

“I inform you further, that the undertaking by the Council to convert green spaces in residential areas into housing or other commercial ventures does not find favour with central government,” he wrote. “Instead, it is the desire and expectation of the administration that local democratic organs undertake to maintain and improve such areas for the benefit of all residents and citizens within the confines of their intended purpose,” Bulkan wrote.

As a result, he informed Chase-Green that central government….