Cops prepping charges against Brazilians held after Lethem robbery

Police are making the necessary preparations to institute charges against the nine Brazilian nationals who were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in the town on Tuesday.
The nine, including two women, were arrested by police between Tuesday and Wednesday after the armed attack on Dwayne’s Cell Phone and Jewellery Shop in Lethem, during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.
Commander of ‘F’ Division Ravindradat Budhram told Stabroek News yesterday that with the aid of a translator, the force has been able to obtain statements from the suspects. He noted that they are looking at instituting charges since there is enough evidence to tie the gang to the crimes, including armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
“Three of them were arrested ….
New Top Cop selected in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) After several years of ups and downs with some controversy in attempting to appoint a permanent Police Commissioner, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has selected acting deputy Police Commissioner (Operations), Deodath Dulalchan to be T&T’s new top cop.
Tax evasion remains high -Statia
Despite the “hue and cry” about the application of Value-Added Tax (VAT) to private education last year, “all but six” private schools are now before the court for failing to file returns and for the non-payment of taxes they would have actually collected on behalf of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia said yesterday.
GDF for major revamping – President
In the coming days, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will undergo significant restructuring to ensure greater efficiency and in keeping with its responsibility to protect the country’s patrimony, President David Granger announced yesterday.
No plans to revisit Exxon deal
Government has no current plans to revisit the production sharing agreement signed with ExxonMobil in 2016 as it remains adamant that it got the best deal in the circumstances, Min-ister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
NBS’ $59M pension cheque to Arjoon clears
With the honouring of the $59,033,281 cheque he received from the New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon yesterday finally received his pension in full.