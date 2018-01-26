Cops prepping charges against Brazilians held after Lethem robbery

Police are making the necessary preparations to institute charges against the nine Brazilian nationals who were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in the town on Tuesday.

The nine, including two women, were arrested by police between Tuesday and Wednesday after the armed attack on Dwayne’s Cell Phone and Jewellery Shop in Lethem, during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Ravindradat Budhram told Stabroek News yesterday that with the aid of a translator, the force has been able to obtain statements from the suspects. He noted that they are looking at instituting charges since there is enough evidence to tie the gang to the crimes, including armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Three of them were arrested ….