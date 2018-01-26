GDF for major revamping – President

In the coming days, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will undergo significant restructuring to ensure greater efficiency and in keeping with its responsibility to protect the country’s patrimony, President David Granger announced yesterday.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also announced that the Force has embarked on a programme of long-range patrols aimed at re-affirming the country’s national territorial borders – from Punta Playa to the Kutari and from Ankoko to Orealla. This statement will be seen as significant as Venezuela seized Guyana’s half of Ankoko Island in the Cuyuni River in 1966.
“Several Corps of the Force are being re-formed and re-capitalised. The Agriculture Corps will embark on agro-processing in order to ….
New Top Cop selected in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) After several years of ups and downs with some controversy in attempting to appoint a permanent Police Commissioner, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has selected acting deputy Police Commissioner (Operations), Deodath Dulalchan to be T&T’s new top cop.
Tax evasion remains high -Statia
Despite the “hue and cry” about the application of Value-Added Tax (VAT) to private education last year, “all but six” private schools are now before the court for failing to file returns and for the non-payment of taxes they would have actually collected on behalf of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia said yesterday.
No plans to revisit Exxon deal
Government has no current plans to revisit the production sharing agreement signed with ExxonMobil in 2016 as it remains adamant that it got the best deal in the circumstances, Min-ister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
NBS’ $59M pension cheque to Arjoon clears
With the honouring of the $59,033,281 cheque he received from the New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon yesterday finally received his pension in full.
Cops prepping charges against Brazilians held after Lethem robbery
Police are making the necessary preparations to institute charges against the nine Brazilian nationals who were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in the town on Tuesday.