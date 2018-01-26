GDF for major revamping – President

In the coming days, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will undergo significant restructuring to ensure greater efficiency and in keeping with its responsibility to protect the country’s patrimony, President David Granger announced yesterday.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also announced that the Force has embarked on a programme of long-range patrols aimed at re-affirming the country’s national territorial borders – from Punta Playa to the Kutari and from Ankoko to Orealla. This statement will be seen as significant as Venezuela seized Guyana’s half of Ankoko Island in the Cuyuni River in 1966.

“Several Corps of the Force are being re-formed and re-capitalised. The Agriculture Corps will embark on agro-processing in order to ….