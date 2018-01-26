Guyanese man gets 21 years for rape in NY

A Guyanese man who had fled to his homeland to avoid prosecution was recently sentenced to 21 years in prison by a US Court after he was found guilty of raping a child, according to the Mount Vernon New York Patch.
According to the report, 39-year-old Abdool Azeez, who was 35 at the time of the incident, seduced the then 14-year-old girl he had met while doing construction on her grandmother’s home in Mount Vernon, New York.
A jury found Azeez guilty in November of three separate counts of Rape in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony. He was sentenced earlier this month.
According to the report, Azeez met ….
New Top Cop selected in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) After several years of ups and downs with some controversy in attempting to appoint a permanent Police Commissioner, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has selected acting deputy Police Commissioner (Operations), Deodath Dulalchan to be T&T’s new top cop.
Tax evasion remains high -Statia
Despite the “hue and cry” about the application of Value-Added Tax (VAT) to private education last year, “all but six” private schools are now before the court for failing to file returns and for the non-payment of taxes they would have actually collected on behalf of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia said yesterday.
GDF for major revamping – President
In the coming days, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will undergo significant restructuring to ensure greater efficiency and in keeping with its responsibility to protect the country’s patrimony, President David Granger announced yesterday.
No plans to revisit Exxon deal
Government has no current plans to revisit the production sharing agreement signed with ExxonMobil in 2016 as it remains adamant that it got the best deal in the circumstances, Min-ister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
NBS’ $59M pension cheque to Arjoon clears
With the honouring of the $59,033,281 cheque he received from the New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon yesterday finally received his pension in full.