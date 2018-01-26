Guyanese man gets 21 years for rape in NY

A Guyanese man who had fled to his homeland to avoid prosecution was recently sentenced to 21 years in prison by a US Court after he was found guilty of raping a child, according to the Mount Vernon New York Patch.

According to the report, 39-year-old Abdool Azeez, who was 35 at the time of the incident, seduced the then 14-year-old girl he had met while doing construction on her grandmother’s home in Mount Vernon, New York.

A jury found Azeez guilty in November of three separate counts of Rape in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony. He was sentenced earlier this month.

According to the report, Azeez met ….