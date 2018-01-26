Joint Services rank held after Albouystown shooting

The police last night said that they have arrested a lance corporal of the Joint Services and another individual as they investigate a shooting which occurred in Albouystown yesterday afternoon.

In a press release, police said that at around 1.30 pm, at 138 Victoria Street, Albouystown, two men on a motorcycle went to the said address and were engaged in an altercation with an individual who is yet to be identified.

During the altercation, one of the suspects whipped out a handgun and discharged several rounds at their victim who managed to flee the scene, leaving a trail of blood.

Investigators have retrieved a live round as well as a spent shell (both of different calibre) from the scene which has been processed, the statement added.