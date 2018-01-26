NBS’ $59M pension cheque to Arjoon clears

With the honouring of the $59,033,281 cheque he received from the New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon yesterday finally received his pension in full.

His attorney Sanjeev Datadin confirmed to Stabroek News that as far as he had been aware, there were no hiccups with the transaction, which was done at the ScotiaBank.

“The full amount of the cheque was honoured,” he said, before adding that, “so far as we are aware there is nothing to inhibit our client.”

On Wednesday, Datadin told Stabroek News that the cheque ….