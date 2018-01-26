No plans to revisit Exxon deal

Government has no current plans to revisit the production sharing agreement signed with ExxonMobil in 2016 as it remains adamant that it got the best deal in the circumstances, Min-ister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.

“I am not at present advised that government has any intention of revisiting that agreement,” Trotman said yesterday when asked if government was going to revise the contract.

“As I have said, when we weighed… what we were getting as against what we are not getting, we decided—as I have said before—that this was what we are going to content ourselves with,” he added.

Trotman said that as ExxonMobil ….