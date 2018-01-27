Bel Air Park residents ask minister to halt M&CC works on playground

Residents of Bel Air Park have appealed to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan for his intervention to stop City Council from continuing land clearing works on their playground on Eping Avenue, which they say are a violation of a recent court ruling.
However, Town Clerk Royston King last night indicated that the Council yesterday filed an appeal of the court ruling that the Bel Air Park Community Playground is to be used specifically for community purposes and no other.
By way of a letter, dated January 26th, from their attorney Devindra Kissoon, residents urged Bulkan to intervene.
“Minister, we beg you to ….
