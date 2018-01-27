Brazilians charged over Lethem robbery

A total of eight Brazilian nationals, including a 14-year-old girl, who were arrested after an armed robbery at Lethem on Tuesday, were yesterday all remanded after being read multiple charges.

With the aid of a Portuguese translator, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read armed robbery charges to Elton Doarte, 30, Gabriel De Pinha, 25 and Luenderson Mangabeira at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge stated that on January 23rd, at Barrack Retreat Road, Lethem, Central Rupununi, while armed with a gun, the three men robbed Maxine Buckley of a quantity of wrist watches, phones, gold jewellery, cosmetic jewellery, headsets and cash, all having a total value of $3,800,019. The stolen items were the property of Dwayne Grant.

A not guilty plea was….