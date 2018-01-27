Former Enmore sugar workers to get severance from Monday

A high-level ministerial team yesterday told dozens of former Enmore sugar workers that they will begin receiving severance pay from Monday and discussions are also underway to find a buyer for the East Demerara Estate (EDE) that could keep it going.
Since being made redundant by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) at the end of December 2017, hundreds of sugar workers have been agitating across the country for their full severance pay and the government has been criticised for not budgeting adequately and meeting the workers to discuss the way forward.
Yesterday, officials from GuySuCo along with Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes and representatives from the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) held a meeting with the former sugar workers at the EDE
