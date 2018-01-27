Husband charged with murdering Baramita woman

Dhanraj Theophilus, the man who allegedly beat his teenaged wife at Baramita, in Region One, resulting in her death, was yesterday charged with murder.

Theophilus, 47, was read the murder charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It is alleged that on January 18th, 2018, at Barima Line, Baramita, he murdered Lorinda Thomas, who was his common-law wife. He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

After Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield informed….