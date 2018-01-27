Husband charged with murdering Baramita woman

Dhanraj Theophilus, the man who allegedly beat his teenaged wife at Baramita, in Region One, resulting in her death, was yesterday charged with murder.
Theophilus, 47, was read the murder charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.
It is alleged that on January 18th, 2018, at Barima Line, Baramita, he murdered Lorinda Thomas, who was his common-law wife. He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.
After Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield informed….
PM in stormy meetings with ex-sugar workers in Berbice
Protesters greeted Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and other government officials at stormy meetings yesterday at Canje and Skeldon where former sugar workers were told that they will begin receiving severance from Tuesday but there was little information on alternative employment.
Bel Air Park residents ask minister to halt M&CC works on playground
Residents of Bel Air Park have appealed to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan for his intervention to stop City Council from continuing land clearing works on their playground on Eping Avenue, which they say are a violation of a recent court ruling.
Mentally-ill Herstelling man shot after chopping police
A police constable, responding to a report of a violent assault, was chopped early yesterday morning by a mentally-ill man, who he then shot.
Brazilians charged over Lethem robbery
A total of eight Brazilian nationals, including a 14-year-old girl, who were arrested after an armed robbery at Lethem on Tuesday, were yesterday all remanded after being read multiple charges.
Former Enmore sugar workers to get severance from Monday
A high-level ministerial team yesterday told dozens of former Enmore sugar workers that they will begin receiving severance pay from Monday and discussions are also underway to find a buyer for the East Demerara Estate (EDE) that could keep it going.