President invites heads of UN agencies to meet Cabinet members

President David Granger has extended an invitation to the UN Heads of Programmes in Guyana to a roundtable discussion which would allow for them to interface directly with Cabinet members.
This, he said, according to a Ministry of the Presidency statement today, will pave the way for greater synergies between the UN system and the Government.
Granger was, yesterday, paid a courtesy call by United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Mikiko Tanaka, who gave him an update on the work of the various UN agencies in Guyana. The meeting was held at State House.
Tanaka stated that in 2017, a total of 15 UN agencies executed various projects in Guyana, all with the aim of ensuring the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are met. The UN agencies have undertaken several capacity-building programmes with ministries and government agencies and conducted community awareness/sensitisation programmes on various issues including gender-based violence, HIV/AIDS, corporal punishment and nutrition.
President Granger said that Guyana is committed to working closely with the UN system to ensure that their programmes are successful. To this end, he designated Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams to work with Tanaka to consolidate the UN programmes and to conduct an analysis so that implementation can be more effective.
Isava in charge of GBTI
The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) today announced that Director, Richard Isava has been appointed by the Board of Directors to act in the capacity of Executive Director with effect from January 8, 2018.
PM in stormy meetings with ex-sugar workers in Berbice
Protesters greeted Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and other government officials at stormy meetings yesterday at Canje and Skeldon where former sugar workers were told that they will begin receiving severance from Tuesday but there was little information on alternative employment.
Bel Air Park residents ask minister to halt M&CC works on playground
Residents of Bel Air Park have appealed to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan for his intervention to stop City Council from continuing land clearing works on their playground on Eping Avenue, which they say are a violation of a recent court ruling.
Mentally-ill Herstelling man shot after chopping police
A police constable, responding to a report of a violent assault, was chopped early yesterday morning by a mentally-ill man, who he then shot.
Brazilians charged over Lethem robbery
A total of eight Brazilian nationals, including a 14-year-old girl, who were arrested after an armed robbery at Lethem on Tuesday, were yesterday all remanded after being read multiple charges.