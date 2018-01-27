Surinam Airways to maintain extra seats for Miami to Guyana flights

Surinam Airways has announced that it will be keeping the Boeing 737-800 aircraft it put into service last December for its Miami to Guyana route to accommodate demand until the end of the Easter holidays.

A press release issued by the airline yesterday stated that Surinam Airways’ General Manager, North America, Henk Fitz-Jim made the announcement on Thursday and noted that the decision was taken in order to accommodate the demand for travel for a number of events and activities that are scheduled for the first quarter of 2018.

The 737-800 aircraft provides for 60 additional seats per flight.

Fitz-Jim, the release said, cited an international oil and gas conference, the country’s Mashramani celebrations and the Easter Holidays as being among the events for which there is an upsurge in the demand for travel to Guyana. “We have seen an increase in the demand for travel to Guyana during this period and will keep the 736-800 in operation so as to efficiently accommodate this demand,” he is quoted as saying. “We are also aware that with Carnival being held in Trinidad and Tobago in February the availability of seats on other air carriers that serve Guyana via Trinidad becomes somewhat of a challenge. So with 60 additional seats three times per week Surinam Airways is well positioned to ensure the Guyana market is adequately served at this important period for the country,” he added.

Surinam Airways currently flies from Miami to Guyana non-stop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

According to the release, Fitz-Jim disclosed that the airline, as part of its network planning for 2018, is looking into offering flights from New York to Guyana as well as adding an additional flight out of Miami to make a total of four non-stop flights weekly.

He pointed out that the airline’s convenient departure time from Miami allows for passengers from other parts of the United States to connect with Surinam Airways without the need to overnight in Miami.

The release said the general manager also pointed out that Surinam Airways enjoys a 95% on time departure rating.