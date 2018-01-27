US candidate appointed new tourism director

A United States-based candidate has been appointed as the new Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.

Brian Mullis replaces Indranauth Haralsingh, who had been acting in the position of GTA Director for some time.Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, Harmon disclosed that Cabinet approved the appointment.

He explained that Mullis was selected from a list of seven applicants who had responded to local and international advertisements for the position.

“The appointment of a new Director of Tourism ….