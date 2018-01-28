Banks DIH wary of sugar tax

Cognisant of the impact that diabetes is having on the local population, the Banks DIH Ltd Group is working assiduously to ensure that no linkages are drawn between its products and the disease so that it can continue to avoid any possibility of a “sugar tax.”

Speaking at the group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at Thirst Park, Board Chairman Clifford Reis told shareholders that all local beverage companies have had strong discussions on the use of sugar because of the impact of diabetes. At the time, he was responding to a question from a shareholder who asked about the impact that changes in the domestic sugar industry could have on the company.

Reis, who seemed to have misinterpreted the question, spoke instead about his company’s decision not to directly sell soft drinks in schools or other places directly linked to children…..