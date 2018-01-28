CARDI for major stock feed project in savannahs

The Caribbean Agricultural Research Development Institute (CARDI) plans to roll out a mega stock feed project this year using some 5,000 acres of land that it has been granted by government to set up a farm and factory, sources say.

Located in the Intermediate Savannahs of Region 10, the planned project would see the growing of rice, corn and crops, which will be processed and used as animal feed locally, with the intention of later catering for the livestock needs of other CARICOM countries particularly Trinidad and Tobago. The multi-million US-dollar investment will be mobilised by CARDI.

Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) Trevor Benn told Sunday Stabroek, when contacted, that 5,000 acres have already been approved by his agency and that it was now up to CARDI to commence the project…..