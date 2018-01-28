Cummings Lodge man found dead on road

The body of a male who about 6 last evening left his Cummings Lodge home in the company of some female friends to attend an entertainment show at the Ogle Community Centre, ECD , was later discovered in a pool of blood on the northern half of the Oleander Garden Public Road, ECD, the police said today.

The corpse of the twenty-year-old unemployed Hemchand Dalchand also known as Rakesh was discovered with several wounds and without the jersey and footwear he was wearing when he left home.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for tomorrow.