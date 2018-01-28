Granger welcomes India’s support on sugar industry reform, renewable energy

President David Granger on Friday evening said that Guyana is heartened by the support from the Indian government for the reformation of the sugar industry in Guyana and the development of the country’s renewable energy resources in accord with the country’s ‘Green State Develop-ment Strategy.’
According to a Ministry of the Presidency statement, Granger was at the time delivering the feature address at the 69th Republic anniversary of India celebration, which was held at the Marriott Hotel.
He was reported as saying that Guyana stands firm in its friendship with India and recommitted to renewing and reinforcing existing commitments to cooperation. In this regard, he said that the planned visit to India this week by a delegation from Guyana, led by Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge, will help to advance those relations and result in the signing of more mutually beneficial agreements…..
T&T Immigration officers not happy with their boss
(Trinidad Guardian) Immigration officers have taken a vote of no confidence in T&T’s acting Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews.
Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Roger Federer fought off a fierce challenge from Croatia’s Marin Cilic to claim a record-equalling sixth Australian Open title with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory today.
Jagdeo willing to testify at inquiry into crime wave killings
Former president Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday voiced his willingness to testify if a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) is set up to investigate the deaths of hundreds of persons during the unprecedented crime wave that began his tenure.
CARDI for major stock feed project in savannahs
The Caribbean Agricultural Research Development Institute (CARDI) plans to roll out a mega stock feed project this year using some 5,000 acres of land that it has been granted by government to set up a farm and factory, sources say.
Banks DIH wary of sugar tax
Cognisant of the impact that diabetes is having on the local population, the Banks DIH Ltd Group is working assiduously to ensure that no linkages are drawn between its products and the disease so that it can continue to avoid any possibility of a “sugar tax.” Speaking at the group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at Thirst Park, Board Chairman Clifford Reis told shareholders that all local beverage companies have had strong discussions on the use of sugar because of the impact of diabetes.