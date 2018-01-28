Granger welcomes India’s support on sugar industry reform, renewable energy

President David Granger on Friday evening said that Guyana is heartened by the support from the Indian government for the reformation of the sugar industry in Guyana and the development of the country’s renewable energy resources in accord with the country’s ‘Green State Develop-ment Strategy.’

According to a Ministry of the Presidency statement, Granger was at the time delivering the feature address at the 69th Republic anniversary of India celebration, which was held at the Marriott Hotel.

He was reported as saying that Guyana stands firm in its friendship with India and recommitted to renewing and reinforcing existing commitments to cooperation. In this regard, he said that the planned visit to India this week by a delegation from Guyana, led by Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge, will help to advance those relations and result in the signing of more mutually beneficial agreements…..