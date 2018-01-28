GuySuCo aiming to retrain 2,000 ex-workers by year end

With over 4,000 ex-sugar workers now without a job, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is hoping to complete the training of 2,000 of them by the end of the year.

The sugar company is currently implementing its Alternative Livelihood Initiative, which is part of its Sustainable Communities Development Programme for workers and residents of sugar-dependent communities.

The retrenched workers are being provided with the opportunity to be retrained in various vocational skills, such as sewing, catering, cosmetology, masonry, electrician, mechanic, carpentry, plumbing, farming, computer repairs, massage therapist, management, proposal writing, brush-cutting and excavating…..