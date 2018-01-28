GuySuCo aiming to retrain 2,000 ex-workers by year end

With over 4,000 ex-sugar workers now without a job, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is hoping to complete the training of 2,000 of them by the end of the year.
The sugar company is currently implementing its Alternative Livelihood Initiative, which is part of its Sustainable Communities Development Programme for workers and residents of sugar-dependent communities.
The retrenched workers are being provided with the opportunity to be retrained in various vocational skills, such as sewing, catering, cosmetology, masonry, electrician, mechanic, carpentry, plumbing, farming, computer repairs, massage therapist, management, proposal writing, brush-cutting and excavating…..
(Trinidad Guardian) Immigration officers have taken a vote of no confidence in T&T’s acting Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews.
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Roger Federer fought off a fierce challenge from Croatia’s Marin Cilic to claim a record-equalling sixth Australian Open title with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory today.
Former president Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday voiced his willingness to testify if a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) is set up to investigate the deaths of hundreds of persons during the unprecedented crime wave that began his tenure.
The Caribbean Agricultural Research Development Institute (CARDI) plans to roll out a mega stock feed project this year using some 5,000 acres of land that it has been granted by government to set up a farm and factory, sources say.
Cognisant of the impact that diabetes is having on the local population, the Banks DIH Ltd Group is working assiduously to ensure that no linkages are drawn between its products and the disease so that it can continue to avoid any possibility of a “sugar tax.” Speaking at the group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at Thirst Park, Board Chairman Clifford Reis told shareholders that all local beverage companies have had strong discussions on the use of sugar because of the impact of diabetes.