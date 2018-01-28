Jagdeo criticises Chand over cooperation with gov’t

Although stressing that there is “no rift” between the PPP and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday criticised the cooperative stance taken by union leader Komal Chand following a recent meeting with government on restructuring the sugar industry and managing the impact on workers.

“This is a government—How can you find them genuine, when they have just sent home 7,000 of your members? But this didn’t come from GAWU,” Jagdeo said, while arguing that the APNU+AFC administration was using GAWU and the National Association of Agricultural , Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) for public relations purposes.

During a response to questions at a press conference yesterday, Jagdeo took issue with a statement made by Chand, which was reported by the Ministry of the Presidency after the January 19th meeting.

The meeting was organised after ….