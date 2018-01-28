Jagdeo willing to testify at inquiry into crime wave killings

Former president Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday voiced his willingness to testify if a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) is set up to investigate the deaths of hundreds of persons during the unprecedented crime wave that began his tenure.
“If there is something that we know specifically of, definitely,” Jagdeo, now Opposition Leader, told a news conference yesterday, when asked if he and other members of his the former government would be willing to appear and give evidence.
Last Friday, State Minister Joseph Harmon revealed that government was considering establishing a CoI. ….
T&T Immigration officers not happy with their boss
(Trinidad Guardian) Immigration officers have taken a vote of no confidence in T&T’s acting Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews.
Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Roger Federer fought off a fierce challenge from Croatia’s Marin Cilic to claim a record-equalling sixth Australian Open title with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory today.
CARDI for major stock feed project in savannahs
The Caribbean Agricultural Research Development Institute (CARDI) plans to roll out a mega stock feed project this year using some 5,000 acres of land that it has been granted by government to set up a farm and factory, sources say.
Banks DIH wary of sugar tax
Cognisant of the impact that diabetes is having on the local population, the Banks DIH Ltd Group is working assiduously to ensure that no linkages are drawn between its products and the disease so that it can continue to avoid any possibility of a “sugar tax.” Speaking at the group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at Thirst Park, Board Chairman Clifford Reis told shareholders that all local beverage companies have had strong discussions on the use of sugar because of the impact of diabetes.
Jagdeo criticises Chand over cooperation with gov’t
Although stressing that there is “no rift” between the PPP and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday criticised the cooperative stance taken by union leader Komal Chand following a recent meeting with government on restructuring the sugar industry and managing the impact on workers.