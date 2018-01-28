Local News

Merundoi developing TV mini-series to raise suicide awareness

In character: One of the persons who auditioned for a role in the for the television mini-series (Photo by Keno George)

Merundoi Incorporated is working to produce a television mini-series as part of an initiative to raise awareness about suicide in Guyana.

Two Saturdays ago, an open casting call was held at the National Cultural Centre, where more than 60 persons auditioned for roles in the upcoming series.

Merundoi’s Production Manager Margaret Lawrence told Stabroek News that the turnout was “unprecedented,” with 62 persons having auditioned for 20 main and supporting roles/extras…..

