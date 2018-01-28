Merundoi developing TV mini-series to raise suicide awareness

Merundoi Incorporated is working to produce a television mini-series as part of an initiative to raise awareness about suicide in Guyana.

Two Saturdays ago, an open casting call was held at the National Cultural Centre, where more than 60 persons auditioned for roles in the upcoming series.

Merundoi’s Production Manager Margaret Lawrence told Stabroek News that the turnout was “unprecedented,” with 62 persons having auditioned for 20 main and supporting roles/extras…..