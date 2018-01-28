Merundoi developing TV mini-series to raise suicide awareness

Merundoi Incorporated is working to produce a television mini-series as part of an initiative to raise awareness about suicide in Guyana.
Two Saturdays ago, an open casting call was held at the National Cultural Centre, where more than 60 persons auditioned for roles in the upcoming series.
Merundoi’s Production Manager Margaret Lawrence told Stabroek News that the turnout was “unprecedented,” with 62 persons having auditioned for 20 main and supporting roles/extras…..
T&T Immigration officers not happy with their boss
(Trinidad Guardian) Immigration officers have taken a vote of no confidence in T&T’s acting Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews.
Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Roger Federer fought off a fierce challenge from Croatia’s Marin Cilic to claim a record-equalling sixth Australian Open title with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory today.
Jagdeo willing to testify at inquiry into crime wave killings
Former president Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday voiced his willingness to testify if a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) is set up to investigate the deaths of hundreds of persons during the unprecedented crime wave that began his tenure.
CARDI for major stock feed project in savannahs
The Caribbean Agricultural Research Development Institute (CARDI) plans to roll out a mega stock feed project this year using some 5,000 acres of land that it has been granted by government to set up a farm and factory, sources say.
Banks DIH wary of sugar tax
Cognisant of the impact that diabetes is having on the local population, the Banks DIH Ltd Group is working assiduously to ensure that no linkages are drawn between its products and the disease so that it can continue to avoid any possibility of a “sugar tax.” Speaking at the group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at Thirst Park, Board Chairman Clifford Reis told shareholders that all local beverage companies have had strong discussions on the use of sugar because of the impact of diabetes.