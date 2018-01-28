Two men shot at Mahaica Market Square after argument

Two East Coast Demerara residents are currently hospitalised at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital in stable condition nursing several gunshots wounds while investigators are making efforts to apprehend the alleged shooter who is known by the victims, the police said today.

An investigation revealed that about 9.40 last night, the victims Marlon Browne,33, a farmer of Helena, Mahaica, and Teron Orwin Gordon,23, a labourer of 9 Belmont, Mahaica, were at a shop at at Mahaica Market Square when they were approached by the suspect and an argument ensued. Police say that the suspect known as Andrew who was driving a minibus left and returned shortly after with a handgun and immediately began shooting at the victims who at time were playing dominoes after which he fled the scene.

Browne sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest and Gordon suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his rib cage and one to his left forearm.

Investigators have retrieved five .357 magnum spent shells at the scene.