Two men shot at Mahaica Market Square after argument

Two East Coast Demerara residents are currently hospitalised at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital in stable condition nursing several gunshots wounds while investigators are making efforts to apprehend the alleged shooter who is known by the victims, the police said today.
An investigation revealed that about 9.40 last night, the victims Marlon Browne,33, a farmer of Helena, Mahaica, and Teron Orwin Gordon,23, a labourer of 9 Belmont, Mahaica, were at a shop at at Mahaica Market Square when they were approached by the suspect and an argument ensued. Police say that the suspect known as Andrew who was driving a minibus left and returned shortly after with a handgun and immediately began shooting at the victims who at time were playing dominoes after which he fled the scene.
Browne sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest and Gordon suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his rib cage and one to his left forearm.
Investigators have retrieved five .357 magnum spent shells at the scene.
Gayle third time lucky, Unadkat and Tye become IPL millionaires
NEW DELHI, (Reuters) – Twenty20 freelance Chris Gayle found a team at the third time of asking while seam bowlers Jaydev Unadkat and Andrew Tye earned big on the second and final day of the player auction ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.
Trump casts pall on inauguration of U.S. statue of Marti in Cuba
HAVANA, (Reuters) – U.S. supporters of improved relations with Cuba joined the top leadership of the Caribbean country today to inaugurate a replica of a New York statue of its independence hero Jose Marti.
Cummings Lodge man found dead on road
The body of a male who about 6 last evening left his Cummings Lodge home in the company of some female friends to attend an entertainment show at the Ogle Community Centre, ECD , was later discovered in a pool of blood on the northern half of the Oleander Garden Public Road, ECD, the police said today.
T&T Immigration officers not happy with their boss
(Trinidad Guardian) Immigration officers have taken a vote of no confidence in T&T’s acting Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews.
Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Roger Federer fought off a fierce challenge from Croatia’s Marin Cilic to claim a record-equalling sixth Australian Open title with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory today.